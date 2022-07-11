WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Public Health Clinic is offering immunization clinics for children to get their vaccinations for school which begins in a little over a month.

The clinic sees kids of all ages, from kindergarteners to sixth-graders heading into seventh grade who may need their meningitis vaccine, and even kids heading into senior year getting their second meningitis shot.

On top of vaccinations for school, the clinic also offers the COVID vaccine to children five and older. If parents still need their vaccine they’re able to get it as well.

“Sometimes they can’t get into their doctor’s office or they don’t have transportation to get there whereas they have transportation to get here to get the shot, so it makes it a whole lot easier,” said nurse Anne Varley.

Monday’s clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. The next clinic will be on June 25 with the same hours.

No appointment is needed, but they do ask that you bring an updated shot record.