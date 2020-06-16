Closings and delays
Immersive studio opens in Warren for aspiring photographers

The Shutter Box of Warren opened on June 8

by: Chandler Blackmond

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re into photography or just love taking selfies, there’s a new place in Warren for you.

When you walk into the photography studio, you will notice that every room is centered around a different theme. Manager Minnie Germano said they are doing what they can to help up and coming artists.

“There’s a lot of talent in this area and it basically just gives people who want to get into photography a platform to do so,” Germano said.

The Shutter Box is also open to families. For social distancing purposes, they are encouraging guests to book online to avoid contact transactions.

For more information, visit theshutterboxofwarren.com.

