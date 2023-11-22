YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who has worked hard to keep the Idora Park spirit alive has a new challenge.

Jim Amey was on the first day of a vacation last month when his arms and legs started feeling heavy. He had a stroke.

Amey was home this week for the first time in a month, after 33 days in the hospital following a stroke.

“I’m very motivated. I’ve got a lot to do, and I need these back. I’ve got all this Idora Park stuff that I need to work on yet,” he said.

Amey has a colorful reminder of that work in his house. He’s putting together a Leo the Lion head.

Amey has regained some use of his arm and can open his hand. That had been a struggle initially.

Walking remains a bit challenging. Every step of the way, Amey has therapists to make him work.

“I don’t want anybody, you know, coddling me. I don’t want a cheerleader. I want somebody who’s gonna kick my rear end,” he said.

Amey was on combat teams in the military. He’s from Youngstown and had a tough life. It has helped his recovery.

He did five one-arm pushups in the hospital. He was walking in the hall once, noticed a crowd, and thought he was holding up someone important, but he wanted to finish his walk. It was an important moment.

“They’re waiting for me,” he said. “And in the way they were treating me was just it was pretty wonderful. You know, I just didn’t expect that.”

His work and their work have made a big difference and allowed him to come home.

Amey knows there’s more therapy ahead, but he’s tackling it head-on to keep the Idora Park spirit alive.

He is sharing his story to help others. Before the stroke, his arms and legs felt heavy, and he could barely lift them.

“So I would hope that anybody feels anything like that, that they say, I gotta get to the ER right away, and maybe they won’t have to go through any of this,” he said.

Amey struggled watching others quit while doing therapy in the hospital. He realizes the determination it will take to recover.

When Amey got home Monday, somebody brought him a Wedgewood Pizza, his favorite pizza, and he cried while eating it.