‘I’m so lucky’: 33 News reporter reflects on accident in Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A followup on our friend and colleague, Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley, who was involved in a bad accident Friday afternoon in Warren.

33 News spoke with her today.

Nadine has a wound to her shoulder, which is extremely sore, and has bruises and scratches all over.

The accident happened at the corner of Easter Market Street and Eastland Avenue.

Police say the driver of a box truck slammed into the back of the news car Nadine was driving.

“And I just looked up in my rearview mirror and all I could see was the grill of the truck coming at me, and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, he’s not slowing down.’ And then I hear crunching, and I felt something in my arm,” Nadine said. “And then I unbuckled, jumped over into the passenger side and started banging on the window, just screaming ‘Help, help me!’ because I couldn’t get out. The impact was so hard. I had sneakers on and my shoes flew off my feet. I walked across East Market Street without shoes on.”

Nadine is so grateful to everyone who helped her after the accident.

She goes back to see her doctors this week.

“I had a guardian angel looking out for me. I don’t know how I survived. Honestly, I saw the car and I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so lucky,'” Nadine said.

Nadine is part of our family and we are sending her so many good thoughts and prayers.

We can’t wait to have her back doing what she loves soon.