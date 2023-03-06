NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls business is ready to get back in business after a truck crashed into the building in July. Tonight, an update on the situation as the business is finally ready to reopen.

Pam Talanca is busy setting up items in her Newton Falls store. Broad Street Vintage specializes in antiques and items from before 1980, which have a popular following.

“I am really, really excited. There’s so many people just waiting,” Talanca said.

Broad Street Vintage has been closed since July 26, when a car crashed into the front window. It broke and knocked away hundreds of items, which all had to be replaced.

The grand reopening will be just like when the store opened seven years ago.

“I’m really excited and glad to be open and to be part of the whole downtown experience that we’re hoping people enjoy,” Talanca said.

Broad Street Vintage has a new outlook because it has a new window. It took the longest to fix because of regulations, but it also gave the store a chance to change inside.

“There was enough damage done that it was just, let’s just fix it,” Talanca said.

The store has new paint and new carpeting. Hundreds of items had to be cleared away or thrown out. The store looks and feels different.

“I put a lot of new items out so [when] my customers came back, they would see new things. I’d say over half are new things that I didn’t have before,” Talanca said.

Talanca is hosting a grand reopening starting Wednesday, including a mystery discount at the register, whether you buy jewelry, medicine bottles or dishes. She’s happy to be back in business.

“It’s something that I have a passion about and I just, I just enjoy doing it so much. So that’s why I’m so glad,” Talanca said.

As for the driver of the truck, it’s being worked out how to pay for all the damage. Talanca is optimistic it will get done. She’s more focused on what’s ahead than the damage done.

The grand reopening starts Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store will be open the same hours on Friday, then 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.