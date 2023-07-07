BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday night after employees at a local Home Depot say a temporary employee said he was going to “shoot up the store,” reports say.

Police were called to the Home Depot on Southern Blvd. just after 10 p.m. Thursday for Albert Deleon, 58, who employees say was making threatening comments.

According to the report, Deleon was hired at Home Depot several months ago as a temporary employee. Management recently told Deleon his services would no longer be needed and his last day would be Friday, July 7.

In his last few days, employees say Deleon made comments and hand gestures of a gun to other employees.

Some of the comments included, “I’m bringing my gun with me Friday. You have your bullet proof vest,” and “Pop…pop…pop,” as he made gun motions with his hands.

These things happened between Tuesday through Thursday.

Police arrested Deleon at Home Depot on the charge of inducing panic.

Police say Deleon had a previous conviction of domestic violence and identity fraud which keeps him from owning firearms.