Illness closes Summit Academy elementary schools in Warren and Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two schools in the Valley are closed Wednesday due to illness among the students and staff.

Summit Academy Youngstown Elementary on Schenley Ave. and Summit Academy Warren Elementary on Arbor Ave. SE are closed Wednesday.

A message left for parent’s on the Warren school’s answering machine said there has been excessive absences due to cold and flu viruses.

A Facebook post from the Youngstown school’s principal said the building will be cleaned Wednesday and classes will resume Thursday.

All staff is to report to work.