iHeartMedia Youngstown replaces Top 40 radio station with new hip hop, R&B station

Real 95.9 will also feature popular on-air personalities such as Big Sue, Papa Keith and T-Roy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – iHeartMedia Youngstown announced the debut of its new hip hop and R&B radio station Thursday afternoon, replacing what was once the popular music channel KISS FM.

iHeart did not say if a channel playing music like KISS FM would still be represented in the Youngstown area, but the channel tweeted a photo that said “Goodbye Friends.”

To celebrate the launch of the new channel, Real 95.9 is playing 5,000 uninterrupted songs in a row, featuring music from popular hip hop and R&B artists like Drake, Travis Scott and Cardi B.

Real 95.9 will also feature on-air personalities such as Big Sue, Papa Keith and T-Roy.

On July 13, the station will feature “The Breakfast Club,” which the company says is the most-listened-to hip hop morning show in the country.

“Top 40 has evolved and Real 95.9 is the only station you’ll hear everywhere in the

Mahoning Valley, playing today’s biggest Hip Hop and R&B hit songs,” said Keith

Kennedy, market president and vice president of Programming for iHeartMedia

Youngstown.