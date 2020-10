The deadline to get the new form of identification has been pushed back because of the pandemic

(WYTV) – If you haven’t gotten a REAL ID yet, you still have some time.

The deadline is one year away. It was pushed back because of the pandemic.

You will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights, as well as access federal buildings, nuclear plants and military bases.

For more information on the REAL ID and to see answers to frequently asked questions, visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website.