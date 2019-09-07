Idora Park items come to Boardman business Saturday

On display was the original cart from the Wildcat Roller Coaster and other ride equipment

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People were able to take a trip to the past with old school Idora Park memorabilia in Boardman on Saturday.

It was at Mr. Darby’s Emporium in Boardman.

Authors of the recent book “Lost In Idora Park” Jim and Toni Amey were in attendance for a book signing.

On display was the original cart from the Wildcat Roller Coaster and other ride equipment.

Bob Neapolitan of Mr. Darby’s decided to put this event together. He says Idora Park played a major role in shaping the valley.

“This Valley has lost so much over the years — with the mills and other things, Idora Park was always a fun, safe place for people to go.”

The event featured Idora Park soda from the amusement park and Richardson’s fries that are doing as close of a replica as they can to the original fries.

The store is located at 8574 Market St. in Boardman.