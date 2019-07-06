Idora Park Experience opens this weekend, this time with triple the artifacts

On Friday, about 700 people checked out the museum

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – You’ll find The Idora Park Experience along S. Turner Road, next to the home of its founders, Jim and Toni Amey. Friday was the first day of its three-day run, and a one-day record total of 700 people showed up.

Out front of The Idora Park Experience sit the bumper cars and train from Kiddieland. There’s also a car from the Silver Rocket ride.

Inside, Darlene Wood looked at some of the small memorabilia, remembering her days at Idora Park.

“Copperweld, where my father worked, every year we went. It was a blast,” she said.

A new addition this year is the sign that once sat off Canfield Road, welcoming visitors to the park. There’s also one car from the Jack Rabbit roller coaster and two cars from the Wildcat.

It’s all because of Jim and Toni Amey’s passion for preserving the memories of Idora Park.

“We have just multiplied in what we have here and especially in the past couple of weeks, almost every day. Even today you saw people bringing things in. We probably, since the first time we opened, easily tripled the size of the collection, if not more,” Toni said.

Bob Barko, Jr., who collects Youngstown artifacts, showed up with a winch from the Jack Rabbit and a piece of a decorative crossbeam from the carousel house.

“I finally made it to The Idora Park Experience today and it just blew me away, and this is really where this belongs,” he said.

“I used to go out there quite a bit when I was young. I knew every inch of that,” said Orville Ritchie.

Ritchie is 91 years old. Thirty years ago, he bought the funhouse mirrors, which Jim and Toni later bought at an auction.

“I told him today, if I’d have known this was going on, I would have given them to him,” Ritchie said.

Everywhere you look, there’s something people would remember had they spent time at Idora Park. There’s a model of what the Midway looked like, and a grand looking model of the Wildcat.

But for people who never had the chance to experience Idora Park, it’s all fun.

“I never got to experience the park actually, but this a pretty good recreation of it,” said Sebastian Dunn, of Southington.

The Idora Park Experience is open only a couple of times a year. It’ll be open again on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

It’s located at 4450 S. Turner Road in Canfield Township and costs $5 to get in.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.