YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The identity of the Youngstown Parks and Recreation worker who was seriously injured after he was pinned between a vehicle and a trailer in Youngstown Wednesday morning has been released.

According to a post made on Austintown Fitch’s Football Facebook page, Christian Armstrong was seriously injured in the horrific accident. The incident happened at N. Belle Vista and Connecticut avenues on Wednesday morning.

Armstrong is a former Falcon football player and he is currently on the football team at Tiffin University. He graduated from Austintown Fitch in 2020.

Armstrong’s father Nate is currently on the coaching staff at Fitch. Head Coach T.J. Parker says the entire program is praying for him.

“Our thoughts are with Christian. I was up there last night,” Parker said. “Just for a young kid, it’s just such a tragic accident, but knowing him, knowing his family, they have a support system. He’ll be back stronger and I know he’s going to turn this into a positive somehow, some way but we are thinking of him, we’re thinking of his family.”

The team is hoping to plan something to support their former player in the coming weeks.

First News reached out to Armstrong’s father, who said his son is in stable condition.

Youngstown Police Department stated the investigation is still ongoing and an accident report has yet to be released.