(WKBN)- With icy spots possible during your morning drive, we fired up our Live Drive Action Camera Tuesday morning.

First News Reporter Hanna Erdmann is sitting passenger keeping an eye on road conditions.

Icy spots are on some roads that are not highways Thursday morning. Several ice trucks are out treating roads.

Be careful of black ice on neighborhood roads and in town.

It’s important to keep the salt handy today when walking out your front door.

Sidewalks and parking lots are especially slick. Penguin shuffle and take it easy as you walk in these areas.