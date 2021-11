YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say icy roads are to blame for two crashes in one area.

Friday morning, a vehicle lost control at the intersection of Liberty and McGuffey roads. That vehicle hit a pole and flipped over.

No one was injured.

While police were at the scene working to clean up the crash, another vehicle slowed down and was rear-ended by the car behind it.

Trucks were sent to the area to put down some salt due to the icy conditions.