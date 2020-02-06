Icy conditions could slow morning commute

A thin glaze of ice could slow your morning commute Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A thin glaze of ice could slow your morning commute Thursday.

As of 3:30 a.m., road temperatures were in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Black ice is possible, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

The air temperature has been holding steady on average at 32 degrees.

Crews have been out across the Valley since 9 p.m. Wednesday treating the roads.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 30s by 9 a.m. Slick roads and icy conditions are possible until the temperature rises.

Drivers should allow extra time for the morning commute.