Ice skating rink arrives at Boardman mall just in time for the holiday season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is going be celebrating the holidays with an outdoor ice skating rink.

The rink was set up this week in the entrance leading to the new Debartolo Commons.

The ice is already being made and should hold up in temperatures under 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

It’ll open on Saturday, November 20 with a ribbon cutting and Santa welcome parade. The mall said it’ll be taken down January 2.

It’ll cost $15 to skate for an unlimited time. Skates will be available to rent, or people can use their own.