NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A wintry event is set for the whole family inside the Eastwood Event Centre at the Eastwood Mall this weekend.

The first-ever Eastwood Ice Fest is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free.

Students of the hospitality program at Kent State University are partnering with the Eastwood Event Centre to host the event that will include ice carving, face painting, a hot cocoa bar, a chili cookoff, a cash bar, NFL pre-game programming on a big screen and more.

“Students who are studying for careers in hospitality and some of them have learned ice sculpting. They’ll be out there with chainsaws, hammers and chisels creating sculptures out of giant blocks of ice,” said Eastwood mall spokesperson Joe Bell.

The ice carving will take place outside the entrance to the Eastwood Event Centre. The other activities will take place inside the center.