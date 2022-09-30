(WKBN) – Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to landfall on the Florida coastline.

As images of the extent of the damage continue to shine a light on the power of this storm, we are also gathering data from sensors across the state of Florida. We compiled a list of the available data for peak wind gusts across the state and confirmed tornadoes caused by Ian.

The wind gust reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state. The tornado reports listed below are confirmed reports after weather service surveys of the damages.

Highest wind gusts from Hurricane Ian near Ian’s landfall location

The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).

The following three counties, Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, are the counties closest to the landfall location of Ian. The exact landfall location was Cayo Costa in Lee county, Florida. It made landfall as a category four hurricane with sustained winds at 150MPH.

LEE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS

Lee county is where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Captiva Island, Sanibel, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Location Recorded Gust Speed 3mi SE Cape Coral 140 MPH Southwest Florida International Airport 110 MPH Tarpon Pt. 109 MPH Fort Myers 100 MPH Ding Darling Nwr 98 MPH 3.8mi SE Estero 95 MPH Cape Coral Fire Department 88 MPH 2.4mi E Estero 85 MPH Fort Myers 80 MPH Desoto-Orange 78 MPH LEE COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

CHARLOTTE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS

Charlotte county is the county just north of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda

Location Recorded Gust Speed Punta Gorda Airport 135 MPH Punta Gorda 124 MPH Grove City 110 MPH 2.2mi NE Port Charlotte 90 MPH CHARLOTTE COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

COLLIER COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS

Collier county is the county just south of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Naples and Marco Island

Location Recorded Gust Speed S Pelican Bay 112 MPH 2mi ENE Collier 105 MPH 2mi SE Bonita Shores 99 MPH 2.8mi SE Naples 88 MPH 0.8mi E Immokalee 81 MPH Rookery Bay 75 MPH COLLIER COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS



Other peak wind gusts from Ian from counties across the state of Florida

The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service for counties all across the state of Florida. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne

Location Recorded Gust Speed Melbourne Beach Barrier Island 81 MPH BREVARD COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

HENDRY COUNTY

Hendry county is just east of Lee county, where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include La Belle and Clewiston

Location Recorded Gust Speed La Belle 110 MPH HENDRY COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Highlands county is in central Florida. Notable places in the county include Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid

Location Recorded Gust Speed 2.9mi S Archbold 79 MPH Sebring Air Terminal 78 MPH HIGHLANDS COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Tampa

Location Recorded Gust Speed Tampa 75 MPH Riverview 75 MPH HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, Palmetto

Location Recorded Gust Speed Sarasota Bradenton International Airport 86 MPH Ruskin 85 MPH MANATEE COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

MARITIME LOCATIONS

Maritime locations include ocean buoys, fishing piers, and other maritime markers across the state.

Location Recorded Gust Speed Sarasota Bay Marker 17 106 MPH 1mi S Venice 104 MPH 6mi NNW Bonita Shores 96 MPH Tampa Bay Cut 87 MPH New Pass Shoal Light 85 MPH 22mi SW Longboat Key 81 MPH 8mi SE St Petersburg 76 MPH Skyway Fishing Pier 75 MPH Lake Okeechobee Lock 7 74 MPH MARITIME LOCATION HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Okeechobee county is just north of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Okeechobee

Location Recorded Gust Speed Okeechobee North 75 MPH Okeechobee City 74 MPH OKEECHOBEE COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

PINELLAS COUNTY

Pinellas county is along Florida’s west coast, just west of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Clearwater, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Seminole

Location Recorded Gust Speed St Petersburg – Albert Whitted Airport 77 MPH St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport 74 MPH PINELLAS COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

POLK COUNTY

Polk county is in central Florida, just east of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven, Haines City

Location Recorded Gust Speed Lakeland 78 MPH Bartow 76 MPH 5mi W Fort Meade 75 MPH Bartow Airport 74 MPH POLK COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota county is along Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Sarasota, Siesta Key, Venice

Location Recorded Gust Speed Sarasota Bradenton International Airport 86 MPH Venice 82 MPH Sarasota 75 MPH SARASOTA COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Deltona

Location Recorded Gust Speed New Smyrna Beach 86 MPH Daytona Beach International Airport 76 MPH VOLUSIA COUNTY HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUST REPORTS

Confirmed Tornadoes in Florida from Hurricane Ian

Hurricanes typically spawn tornadoes on what is sometimes referred to as the “dirty side” of the storm. The upper right quadrant in the direction of the storm’s movement is a zone that favors tornadic development.

Typically, the tornadoes are short-lived and on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita scale. So far, there have been seven confirmed tornadoes reported by National Weather Service forecast offices in Florida. The following is a list of where those tornadoes occurred.

BROWARD COUNTY

Broward county is along Florida’s southeast coast. Notable places in the county include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Pompano Beach

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports two tornadoes occurring in Broward county.

Broward County Tornado one: The first occurred around the North Perry Airport. It traveled 5.7 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 94 MPH and the tornado traveled through Pembroke Pines before lifting in Cooper City.

Broward County Tornado two: The second report in the county was for a tornado touching down in Hollywood. It traveled 7.5 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 80 MPH and the tornado traveled to Davie where it lifted.

GLADES COUNTY

Glades county is located just west of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Moore Haven and Buckhead Ridge

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports one tornado occurring in Glades county.

Glades County Tornado one: The tornado occurred in Moore Haven. It traveled 1.7 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 85 MPH.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Palm Beach County is located on Florida’s southeastern coast and is just southeast of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Juno Beach

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports four tornadoes occurring in Palm Beach county.

Palm Beach County Tornado one: The first occurred in Loxahatchee, near Lion County Safari Park. It traveled 1.3 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 100 MPH.

Palm Beach County Tornado two: The strongest reported tornado by NWS Miami occurred in Boca Raton. It traveled 6.9 miles and was rated an EF-2. The estimated peak wind speed was 130 MPH and the tornado traveled through Delray Beach and Kings Point.

Palm Beach County Tornado three: Another tornado was confirmed in Wellington. It traveled 7.4 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 95 MPH. This tornado also ended near Lion County Safari Park.

Palm Beach County Tornado four: A fourth tornado was confirmed in the county of Boynton Beach. It traveled less than a tenth of a mile and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 76 MPH.