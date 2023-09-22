SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington grandmother whose home was falling apart received a life-changing gift on Friday. It’s all thanks to volunteers and a team of people who travel to different Impact Communities mobile home parks to provide assistance to residents in need of a helping hand.

A big blessing for Sandra Gamez, whose family was gifted a new place to call home.

“I won the lottery. I’ve never had anybody do anything like this for me and my family,” Gamez said.

Gamez has lived in the Southington Estates mobile home community for more than a decade. Her daughter and four grandchildren live with her. Their current trailer was falling apart.

“I’ve been worried about getting my other home fixed up for winter,” Gamez said.

“Her home is really bad. She has holes in her floor, her toilet is just about falling through her floor, many water leaks. It’s just not a functioning home,” said Tory Wilson, Impact Cares project administrator.

For nine days, a team from Impact Cares, members of the Southington Christian Church and other volunteers renovated the once-vacant trailer in the same community. They installed new floors, painted the walls, added new appliances and furniture, plus fixed the skirting outside.

“It’s beautiful. I never thought I’d have a place this gorgeous,” Gamez said.

This gift is all part of Impact Cares’ mission to bless people. Impact Cares was started about five years ago by Dave and Terri Reynolds, founders of Impact Communities, one of the largest operators of mobile home communities in North America. Its team has since traveled across the country to help people living in different Impact Communities who are in need.

“I think it’s gonna make a big change in their lives. Sandra cares about her grandkids a lot and to be able to give to them a good place to live is gonna mean a lot to her,” Wilson said.

“This is very special and I thank everyone from the bottom to the top of my heart for what you have done,” Gamez said.