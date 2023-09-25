GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Green Township man who’s at odds with administrators of the Mill Creek MetroParks promises he will continue fighting against the extension of a hike-and-bike trail through his property after a victory in court last week.

Thomas Hough is one of several property owners opposing the take-over of portions of their land for an extension of the park’s bike trail through the process of eminent domain. The link would be the third phase of the project and would extend the trail to the Columbiana County line

The case was sent back down to the Mahoning County Court from the Ohio Supreme Court in July.

On Friday, an appeals court ruled a Mahoning County magistrate should have first determined whether or not the park even had the authority to take the land — and then whether the amount offered for the property was adequate.

In a written statement, Hough said he’s happy with the decision and will continue his court battle:

I am so happy that the Court of Appeals did the right thing. Mill Creek Park has approached this entire project wrong from the get-go. They are trying to take landowners’ property for next to nothing. They have tried to hide behind the eminent domain laws, and they shouldn’t be allowed. How is a bike trail less than 25 feet from my front door “necessary”? And how is it fair that Mill Creek spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on their lawyers instead of giving that money to those landowners who are actually willing to sell? Most landowners can’t even afford to fight this fight. I’m happy that I can, and I will keep fighting.

Those with Mill Creek MetroParks have not released a comment at this time.