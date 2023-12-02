LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After choosing not to run for office this year, Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill is retiring this month. We spoke with him as he reflected on decades of public service.

On Saturday, family and friends held a retirement party in Hill’s honor at the Lordstown Administration Center.

“I’m proud of what the village has accomplished. You know, you surround yourself with great people… every plane needs a pilot, and I guess I’ve been the pilot. But, you know, I couldn’t have done none of this without having good support systems behind me,” he said.

Hill served as Lordstown mayor from 1992-2003 and from 2012 to present. In that time, he says he has been proud of his work in maintaining roads, schools and the fire department, expanding sewage lines and overseeing new industries coming into the village.

“Nobody expected General Motors to leave, but when all of themselves decided they were coming in — Foxconn taking over the old GM plant, TJX, HomeGoods,” Hill said.

He says his love and passion for public service is what kept him running for office all these years.

“I thank the residents for putting their trust in me. You know, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, but there’s been a lot more ups than there have been downs. I’m proud of what the village has accomplished over the last, now, 32 years,” Hill said.

He says he would love to see the village continue to grow and to see more people choose to make Lordstown their home.

Hill is excited to focus on his wife, kids and grandkids, along with traveling and relaxing.

“I’m almost 71. You have to know when to say when,” he said.

His last day will be Dec. 31. Then, Mayor-elect Jackie Woodward will take over the helm.

“It’s been challenging. It’s been enjoyable. It’s time to say bye,” Hill said.