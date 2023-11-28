WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail plus five years of probation for having child pornography pictures and video.

Dustin Bowman, 32, was convicted of five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Judge Andrew Logan said he gave him a lighter sentence because a mental health assessment said Bowman is “at low risk to re-offend.”

When the judge gave him an opportunity to speak, Bowman said: “I lost my way.”

Bowman’s lawyer, Brian Joslyn, said his client was a former Boy Scout and Youngstown State University engineering student who lost his job and family during this situation. He said Bowman’s behavior spiraled during the COVID lockdown.

The judge labeled him a Tier 2 sex offender. He will have to give his address to the sheriff’s office twice a year for the next 25 years. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service and continue mental health counseling. His internet usage will be limited and monitored.

Bowman pleaded guilty to the charges in July – one month after a Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against him.