GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after causing a severe crash then threatening an officer with a gun Thursday, according to a police report.

Police were called to the scene of an accident just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Churchill Road and North Highland Ave. in Girard. Police were told a suspect was attempting to flee the scene, according to a report.

When police got on scene, they saw an SUV and a truck both with major damage.

Reports say suspect Willie Waller, Jr., 26, then approached the police vehicle frantically, shouting, “I got arms on me that dangerous” and “Get out of here.”

Police ordered Waller to get on the ground, but as he got on the ground, Waller reached for his weapon, saying, “I got the gun right here,” reports say.

Waller failed to comply, so the officer attempted to wrestle him away from the weapon. Waller continued to fight the officer, until the officer finally used his stun gun on Waller’s arm, according to the report.

After using the stun gun, the officer was finally able to arrest Waller.

Police say Waller smelled of alcohol and found drug residue in the passenger seat of his car, as well as half a bottle of brandy.

Police also found a 9mm handgun with its loaded magazine under the driver’s seat of the car.

The driver of the truck said he was driving west on Churchill and went to turn into a parking lot, when Waller, driving with no headlights at high speeds, collided with the truck.

When back at the station, reports say Waller got argumentative and threatening, telling an officer he knows where the officer has family, saying “I know where you sleep. I’ve been watching you the whole time you’ve been in Girard. I’ll knock you back.”

According to the report, Waller had a BAC of .173, over double the legal limit.

Waller is charged with having weapons under disability, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, menacing, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and was issued several other traffic citations.

Waller was in court Friday and his bail was set at $7,500. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next Friday.