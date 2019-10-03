‘I have cancer but it doesn’t have me’: Lisbon survivor shares story to help women

Lori Sweeney hopes her experience will push other women to take their health seriously and not wait to get screened

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One Lisbon woman is sharing her story to show other women that checking yourself is never something to brush off. She’s also preaching that awareness shouldn’t be dedicated to just one month.

Lori Sweeney’s life changed forever in June 2018.

“As soon as the phone rang, I knew.”

Doctors found a cancerous tumor in her right breast.

“The first thing that I felt was, ‘I’m going to die,'” she said.

Lori’s cancer was small and they caught it early. She had a breast-reduction surgery that removed the tumor and lymph nodes.

Then came four rounds of chemo and 33 rounds of radiation.

“My journey was hard but it was doable,” she said.

She said the treatment that took her hair is what made the diagnosis scary and real.

“Without the hair, it’s like, ‘I have cancer.’ That was like, my defining moment when I lost my hair.”

Lori said she put off getting a mammogram for years. Now she wants other women to know you should always be checking on your health — don’t wait.

“I consider myself a lucky one and a lot of people can’t say that,” she said.

Lori wants to be a voice for the women who lost their battles with breast cancer.

“I can’t let them down,” she said. “I need to be here for them, to help them tell their stories.”

Her passion for life glows and her fight overpowered the disease.

Lori was cleared of cancer in June of this year.

“It was like I got my life back.”

She will have yearly check-ups and years of chemotherapy pills to come, but her message remains the same.

“I have cancer but it doesn’t have me. And it never will.”