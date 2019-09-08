“I feel like they’re dumb crooks,” Cortland employee reacts to overnight break-in

Cortland police is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 330-638-1000

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Owners of a business in Cortland want answers after a break-in early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Valley View Food Mart at 650 S High St.

Alarms were triggered at the gas station and the owner arrived to find a smashed-in door and broken glass.

Cortland Police says they’re investigating after the suspects broke into the store.

A worker at the store Nancy DiPietro, says she thought the suspects would have taken more.

“You would think that if you’re coming in and [you’re] going to put yourself in that situation — legal wise — that I guess you would make it worth your while.”

The owner of the store said surveillance video showed the suspects drive up to the store in a pick-up truck. They then get out with trash cans and walked to the door. One person threw what looks like a rock into the door.

When the owner Brandon Omerzo arrived, he says everything seemed to be in place.

“I feel like they’re dumb crooks. They could have even took White Claws.”

“They could have yanked the atm right out the door,” said DiPietro.

Police say the suspects took an unknown amount of Newport Cigarettes.

“I would have gone with something a little more of value,” said Omerzo.

Cortland police is investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the department at 330-638-1000.