‘I don’t want to go through that again. Not ever’: Homeowner speaks on Newton Falls fire that took her home

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Newton Falls family is still recovering after losing everything in a fire Friday night.

“We’re starting fresh, all over again. There’s nothing like hitting rock bottom and having to climb back up again,” said the owner of the house on Newton Drive.

The owner wanted to remain anonymous as she spoke about the fire the destroyed her home.

She remembers the scary moment her 9-year-old granddaughter noticed their house was on fire.

“She goes ‘The house is on fire.’ I said ‘What? Where?’ My voice is damaged from breathing in smoke. She said, ‘It’s in Mommy’s room.’ So, I go in there and the whole wall is already engulfed,” said the homeowner.

She says her granddaughter saw a small flame coming out of electrical wires and threw water on it.

That’s when fire spread across the house.

“Educate your children on fire safety, and make sure everything is up to code–I’d say every six months,” the homeowner said.

She did not have insurance on the house.

“What we have left in the garage and in the shed is it. The neighbors were shocked,” she said.

So shocked, in fact, that they rallied together, accepting donations from anyone who can help, like with donating clothes.

“I mean, it takes a tragedy for people to come together to help one another. I don’t want to go through that again. Not ever,” the home owner said.