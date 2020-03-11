‘I didn’t shoot at nobody,’ suspect tells police in Shenango Twp. school van shooting

A Lawrence County man is facing several charges after police say he fired shots into a school van carrying students

According to Shenango Township Police, the man from Shenango Township is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, weapons violations and assault.

The suspect has not been named and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail pending arraignment on Wednesday.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Shenango Area School District van carrying seven elementary students was shot twice, each bullet passing through the van and missing everyone on board. It happened on State Route 65, across from Mister B’s restaurant.

When officers arrived on scene, they immediately found the suspect and quickly took him into custody.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the suspect told officers “I didn’t shoot at nobody.”

Police say the man was lying on the ground across the highway wearing a camouflage outfit. He was armed with a .22 caliber rifle.

Windows on both sides of the van were shattered.