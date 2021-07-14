‘I couldn’t be any more excited’: Mt. Carmel Festival kicks off in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of festivals are in full swing or coming up over the next few days in the Valley. On Wednesday night, the community was having fun in Lowellville where it was opening night of the Lowellville Mount Carmel Festival.

After a year away due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the biggest summer event in Lowellville returns, and the village is ready to have a good time.

Mt. Carmel Society President David Gagliano is grateful his group was able to hold the event this year.

“Very blessed, very thankful that we’re able to do this. I couldn’t be any more excited with the community — for the community — and just to see people get back to normalcy. I’m very, very thankful,” Gagliano said.

The festival is known for its food, rides, bocce and morra, but one event makes the festival famous throughout the Valley.

“Probably the main thing is on my shirt, the baby doll that we’re very well-known for. It’s been our tradition since day one,” Gagliano said.

“The baby doll dance, without a doubt, the baby doll dance. They’re not selling shirts that say baby doll dance without a reason,” said Shawn Russo of Lowellville.

Russo brings his family to the festival every year to have a good time with friends and family.

“Atmosphere, friends and family coming together, enjoying the week amongst each other, eating good food, enjoying some good rides, playing some good games,” Russo said.

Gagliano knows how important having the festival back this year means for the people of Lowellville.

“I think it means a lot,” Gagliano said. “It brings so many people down here for this community to local businesses, not only us but the bars and restaurants across the street.”