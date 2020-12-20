‘I am so happy to be a part of this’: Vendor talks supporting local businesses at Youngstown Flea

With Sunday being the last day of the Flea Market, one of the vendor spoke about being part of it this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Organizers of the Youngstown Flea are encouraging last-minute holiday shoppers to support local businesses during the last event of the year.

Ariel Jenkins is the owner of Crowns Headbands and Beyond, a company she started out of her home.

She believes every lady is a queen and should feel beautiful with what they wear. So, they provide sweaters, headbands, tops, scarves and anything to style hair.

“I am so happy to be apart of this. Shop local. It’s very important, especially this year. Come together, shop local and support your local community,” Jenkins said.

More information about Crowns Headbands and Beyond can be found on their Facebook page.

This weekend’s Youngstown Flea was the last one of the year in the new building on Boardman Street.