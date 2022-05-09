LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A ramp along Interstate 80 is closed due to an Amazon semi-truck rollover.

The truck rolled over on the ramp going from State Route 711 (exit 46A) southbound to I-80 eastbound.

The area is closed while crews clear the scene. According to the Liberty Fire Chief, the ramp will be closed for at least another three or four hours (as of just before 10 p.m.).

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. They say speed was a factor in the crash.

The call for the crash came in just before 9 p.m. Monday.