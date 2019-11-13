I-80 in Mercer Co. reopens following multi-vehicle crash

1  of  2
Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County is open Wednesday and traffic is flowing freely following a multi-vehicle pileup Tuesday

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County is open Wednesday and traffic is flowing freely following a multi-vehicle pileup Tuesday.

The highway was shut down for several hours after 10 to 12 vehicles collided, including tractor-trailers.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. By 11 p.m. one lane westbound was opened up and then at about 2 a.m. Wednesday all lanes were clear.

Four people suffered moderate to critical injuries while one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the crash debris, a fuel spill had to be cleaned up.

Whiteout conditions were reported Tuesday afternoon across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys in the region’s first significant snowfall.

Another crash farther west on I-80 in Austintown shut down the highway in that area for a few hours. In that crash, 50 vehicles were involved. Some motorists suffered serious injuries.

