MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) -The Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 80 eastbound in Mercer County will close on September 1 for renovations.

The restrooms, parking lot and outdoor rest area will remain open until September 25. The entire facility is expected to reopen in January 2025, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Renovations at the welcome center include connecting to the public water and sewer system, new ADA-compliant bathrooms and a new roof, shed and air filling station. In the welcome center, new tile and cabinets will be installed.

Farther north, a rest stop on Interstate 90 eastbound near the Ohio border will be closed from October 10 to January 2025 for updates to the sewage treatment, bathrooms and an air filling station.

Travelers can use the rest stop facilities on I-80 eastbound in Venango County and Interstate 79 northbound and southbound in Mercer and Crawford counties.