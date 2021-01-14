I-680 in Youngstown expected to re-open Thursday night

The bridge was damaged when a semi and SUV collided Tuesday near the bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Interstate 680 that closed following an accident that damaged the Mahoning Avenue Bridge is expected to re-open Thursday night.

Youngstown Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho said he spoke to ODOT engineers who told him they are putting in a temporary replacement for the bridge pole that collapsed.

“680 will be open tonight. The Mahoning Avenue Bridge itself leading into and out of downtown will remain closed until repairs are made,” Shasho said.

Detours will be in place for the bridge. Coming out of downtown heading to the west, drivers will take Marshall Street off of Mahoning Avenue, I-680 to Meridian Road, back to Mahoning Avenue. Heading eastbound, the detour is I-680 at the Mahoning Avenue ramp and exit at Glenwood Avenue to Mahoning Avenue.

I-680 from Route 11 to Route 62 has been closed since the crash happened.

The Mahoning Avenue Bridge is expected to be closed for six to eight weeks.