Interstate 680 in Beaver Township will close at different intervals Thursday for sign installation

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 680 southbound in Beaver Township will close at different intervals Thursday for sign installation.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, I-680, between Route 224 and the new turnpike interchange, will have intermediate closures lasting no longer than 15 minutes until 2 a.m.

Crews will be installing overhead road signs.

The work is part of a new interchange on I-680 between Western Reserve Road and the turnpike.