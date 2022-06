YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An overnight crash on Interstate 680 sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at the 4A exit on I-680 South.

Police say the driver went off the road into a ditch crashing into the hill on the right side of the interstate.

The driver was the only one in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor.