BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is down to one lane on Interstate 680 southbound for a crash involving a dump truck.

It happened between US-224 and Western Reserve Road on I-680, and debris is blocking the road, according to OSHP.

Our reporter says multiple cars are being towed away from the scene. One vehicle has been loaded onto a tow truck, another is still in a ditch.

Crews are still working to get the dump truck moved.

Traffic is down to one lane just south of the 224 ramps.

First News is on the scene.

Steve Rappach contributed to this report.