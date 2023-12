SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Part of I-376 east in Mercer County has reopened after a tractor-trailer hit and damaged the Route 318 bridge on Thursday.

Investigators said the bed of the tractor-trailer lifted while the driver went underneath the bridge, which caused it to get stuck.

Route 318 is still closed at the bridge, which was demolished on Friday.

A detour is posted using Route 18 and I-376 west.