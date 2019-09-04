Hydrogen car company interested in setting up shop in Warren

Hyperion Motors is developing a car that can drive 400 miles and refuel in three minutes

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A hydrogen car company will be partnering with the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center (TBEIC) in Warren.

Hyperion Motors, based out of Orange, California, is developing a car that can drive 400 miles and refuel in three minutes.

The company wants to put a division in the Mahoning Valley, setting up shop in Warren.

“Hyperion Motors wants to be here because of the technology ecosystem that is emerging in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rick Stockburger, president and CEO of TBEIC. “Being on the forefront of additive manufacturing with [the Youngstown Business Incubator], and America Makes, and Energy Storage and IoT with TBEIC, we have an opportunity to continue positioning ourselves as a great place to develop technology companies.”

Hyperion Motors CEO Angelo Kafantaris is from Warren.

Congressman Tim Ryan helped bring TBEIC $2.2 million in federal money to be used for green energy innovation and entrepreneurship. He said he’s excited about the startups TBEIC is attracting to the area.