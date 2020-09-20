Hydrant flushing to begin in Leetonia

Residents can expect low pressure and discolored water during this time

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Hydrant flushing will begin Monday, Sept. 21 in the Village of Leetonia.

The hydrant flushing will start on the north side of the village and they will move to the south side of town.

Residents can expect low pressure and discolored water during this time.

Hydrant flushing typically takes 15 minutes to up to an hour per hydrant. The water and sewer department says they are hoping to have the project done by the end of October.

For more information, visit the water and sewage department page on the Village’s website.