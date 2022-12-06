NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.

Kyle McElravy is charged with child endangering and domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint in the case, the charges stem from an incident on Aug. 14 in which he is accused of repeatedly hitting a child in the head with an object. The incident was reportedly captured on video, the complaint read.

Charges were filed in court Thursday, according to court records.

The law director told WKBN that he received a video showing abuse of a child and believed it was the same child involved in the incident with Kyle’s wife, Amber, that resulted in charges against her.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Amber in October for six felony child-endangering charges.

Amber was accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across the room. An investigation began after video surfaced on social media showing the alleged abuse of the boy.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2021 and June of this year.

Kyle was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning on the charges.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.