ALBANY, New Hampshire (WJW) – The New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning death that happened Sunday.

Officers responded to the Swift River in Albany around 12:30 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, a mother and child became stuck in an area with fast moving water.

State police say the father “attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself.”

The mother and child got to shore, while witnesses pulled the father out of the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.