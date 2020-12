YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Huntington Bank is making adjustments to its lobby hours in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 4, branch lobbies will be open by appointment only.

Drive-thrus will remain open during normal business hours.

Branches located inside retailers will temporarily close.

Drive-up and vestibule ATMs will remain open.

You can schedule bank appointments at Huntington.com.