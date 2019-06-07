Huntington Bank lends brand to new Youngstown complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An area that has been set aside to host community events within the new Riverfront Park complex in Youngstown will bear the name of Huntington Bank.

According to JAC Management, Huntington Bank Community Alley will be located under the Market Street Bridge. It is part of the 22-acre Riverfront Park complex and will be a space that is blocked off to traffic and used to host community events.

The Huntington Bank Community Alley will include LED lighting, access to the great lawn for larger events, and street scape power that has been distributed for vendors, food trucks and special entertainment.

“Before the park and amphitheater even broke ground, Huntington Bank expressed interest in not only supporting the project, but contributing financially and developmentally to it. We can always count on William Shivers, Sandy Upperman, and the entire Huntington Bank team to be passionate, excited and willing to contribute to all the exciting things we do in Youngstown, not only at the Covelli Centre, but now with our new venture at the park. We are truly thankful for their significant support,” said Eric Ryan, JAC management president.

The final construction phases of the area are slated for late summer. The Huntington Bank Community Alley will begin hosting scheduled events when construction is complete.