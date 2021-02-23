Hunter pleads not guilty following Beaver Twp. hunting incident where man was shot in foot

Police said his bullet hit a house in Mahoning County, then the foot of a man inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — On Tuesday, a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court magistrate deferred bond to the trial court for a man accused of hitting a house with a shot he fired while hunting.

Kasen Smith, 25, of Sebring, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to charges of discharging a firearm on protected premises and hunting on land without permission.

Smith has been in the county jail since he turned himself in after he learned he was indicted Feb. 11 by a grand jury.

Smith is accused of hunting deer near Calla Road in Beaver Township Dec. 20.

Police said a bullet he fired at a deer hit a house and the foot of a man inside.

Reports said Smith told police he shot toward the house, but thought he was far enough back that he was safe.

The charges were filed after an investigation by township police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

An April 26 trial date was set before Judge John Durkin.

Because Smith turned himself in and retained counsel, assistant prosecutor Mike Yacovone said he was prepared to seek a bond less than the regular bond schedule in the case, although he also said he would propose that Smith be banned from having any firearms.

Magistrate Tim Welsh said he understood Yacovone’s position but thought bond should be addressed by Judge Durkin.