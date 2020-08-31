Faulty power line forces outage in parts of Youngstown and Boardman

First Energy spokesperson Mark Durbin said there was an issue with a power line that interrupted service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Power is being restored to hundreds of customers in Boardman and Youngstown following an outage Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a little over 3,000 customers lost power in Youngstown and Boardman, just off of Market Street.

About a half-hour later, those numbers were down to 191 customers impacted in Boardman and 602 in Youngstown.

First Energy spokesperson Mark Durbin said there was an issue with a power line that interrupted service.

Service should be restored the remaining customers Monday evening.

