(WKBN)- More than 700 First Energy customers in Mahoning County were without power Thursday morning.

The majority of those outages were from Goshen Township and Berlin Township. At one point, more than 1,900 people were without power in the county.

There were over 100 power outages in Trumbull County, with the majority of them being in Warren.

First Energy is still looking into what caused the outages.

Power was restored shortly before 6:30 a.m.