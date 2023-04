YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One week after a windstorm left thousands without power throughout the Valley, another windstorm takes out power for hundreds of people at the start of Saturday morning.

First Energy is reporting over 300 outages as of 4 a.m. Saturday due to tree damage.

The outages are expected to be fixed by 5:30 a.m.

More outages may follow this storm throughout the day as the wind continues.