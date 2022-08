YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash.

Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street.

Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok.

According to First Energy ,500 customers were impacted earlier Sunday morning. Up to 130 customers are impacted as of 7 a.m. Power is expected to be on by 10:00 a.m.