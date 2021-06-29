Over 1,000 without power across the Valley

(WKBN) – Well over 1,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday night as parts of the area are also dealing with severe weather.

According to FirstEnergy’s 24/7 Power Center, as of 8:45 p.m., fewer than five people are without power in Columbiana County, 941 in Mahoning County and 714 in Trumbull County.

The majority of the outages in Columbiana County come from Unity Township at 30, with the majority in Mahoning County from Craig Beach at 574 and 231 from Newton Township in Trumbull County.

Power for the majority of areas is expected to return between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.