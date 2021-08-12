Hundreds without power across the Valley due to severe weather

(WKBN) – Hundreds are without power in Trumbull and Mercer counties as the Valley sees severe storms pass through.

As of 7:15 p.m., Ohio Edison is reporting 283 customers without power in Trumbull County. The majority of those outages are in Howland Township with 75.

Mahoning County now has 699 without power, with the most in Green Township at 389, and Columbiana County is seeing 22, with the most in Salem at 13.

Ohio Edison is predicting power to return between 8 p.m. Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, Penn Power is reporting 450 without power in Mercer County, the most being in Shenango Township with 350.

Lawrence County is seeing 601 without power, with the most in Wilmington Township at 200.

Penn Power predicts the power will return between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday night.